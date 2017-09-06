Suspected Shoplifter Slips Out of Her Handcuffs, Takes SUV On High-Speed Chase: Cops

A Texas woman is facing multiple charges after cops say she slipped out of her handcuffs before taking a police SUV on a high-speed chase.

The scene unfolded Saturday after cops detained 33-year-old Toscha Sponsler after she allegedly stole goods from a beauty supply store in Lufkin.

Sponsler was cuffed behind her back and secured into the patrol vehicle with a seat belt as officers went through her bags.

With the cops outside the SUV, Sponsler appears in surveillance video to remove her seat belt, slip her cuffs and climb through a window partition to the driver's seat.

She accused of then leading officers on a 23-minute, 100 mph chase that began at Ulta and ended after a DPS Trooper used a PIT maneuver, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

Cops say Sponsler nearly crashed head-on into two Lufkin officers and a Huntington constable during the pursuit. Throughout the chase, officers say they could see her reaching for the officer's shotgun which was mechanically locked in the vehicle.

Sponsler's arrest was also caught on video with an officer's body camera. She waived medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the Angelina County Jail where she remains on a collective $18,000 bond.

She has since been charged with escape causing serious bodily injury/threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

