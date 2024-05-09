Suspected sex trafficker arrested in Bellevue

A month-long investigation by the Bellevue Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) ended with the suspect’s arrest and confiscation of weapons and money.

In early April, Bellevue Police answered a call about a possible domestic violence situation in Factoria.

When police arrived, they were able to validate concerns of sex trafficking, which the victim confirmed, police said.

As a result, the Bellevue HTU took over the case when it was determined that the victim may have been trafficked in various states.

Bellevue police used their SWAT team to arrest Cedric Dorsey, a 31-year-old suspect with prior arrests, on suspicion of possessing guns at his home, according to police.

When Dorsey failed to comply, the Crisis Response Team (CRT) worked with the suspect’s mother to convince him to turn himself in.

At 6:57 a.m. on May 2, Dorsey turned himself in and was arrested for trafficking, promoting prostitution, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A search of the home led to the discovery of various guns, including a stolen AK-47, and large sums of money.

“Sex trafficking is a crime and unfortunately does happen in communities like Bellevue,” said Andrew Popochock, Assistant Chief for the Bellevue Police Department.



