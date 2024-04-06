Suspected serial peeper preyed on women who stayed in Monterey hotels, police say

(KRON) — A man peeped into Monterey hotel rooms for months until he was caught climbing outside yet another hotel in the beachside tourist town, law enforcement authorities said Friday.

Michael Clark, 33, of Modesto, was nabbed while Monterey Police Department detectives were conducting surveillance outside a hotel on Munras Avenue, according to MPD. Detectives saw Clark climb up a roof to reach hotel rooms’ windows around 10:18 p.m. on March 19. The detectives arrested Clark and took him into custody.

Clark was connected to half a dozen peeping incidents that occurred between September of 2023 and March 2024, police said.

Police said the peeping spree began on Sept. 13, 2023, when a woman called police to report she saw a man looking through the balcony window of her second-floor hotel room. Another female hotel guest told police that she saw a man masturbating just outside her hotel room’s window on January 31.

Two days earlier, hotel staff members told police that they had surveillance video showing a man walking around their hotel and looking into all of the windows. “The video revealed Clark attempted to enter a couple of the rooms by trying door handles,” police Lt. Jake Pinkas wrote.

Motive behind Half Moon Bay mass shooting detailed in new lawsuit

On March 19, a woman saw a man looking through her hotel room’s skylight. She reported the incident to police.

After reviewing surveillance images, detectives connected Clark to all of the hotel incidents, Pinkas said. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail in Salinas on two counts of attempted burglary, five counts of trespassing, and six counts of peeping. His bail was set at half a million dollars.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Galin at 831-646-3872, or to remain anonymous call 831-646-3840.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.