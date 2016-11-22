Suspected San Antonio Cop Killer Arrested, Says He Was Angry Over Custody Dispute: Report

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a San Antonio police officer, one of a string of "ambush-style" cop shootings reported across several states on Sunday.

Otis Tyrone McKane was arrested without incident on Monday, a day after the murder of San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Watch: Daughter Adorably Kisses Veteran Dad As He Struggles With Stutter To Read Story

Before he was booked on a capital murder charge, McKane, 31, reportedly said he'd been angry over a child custody dispute at the time of the shooting.

"I’ve been through several custody battles, and I was upset at the situation I was in, and I lashed out at someone who didn’t deserve it," McKane told reporters as he was escorted to a police car in handcuffs on Monday night. "I just want to see my son."

McKane reportedly blamed society for "not allowing me to see my son" when asked why he allegedly committed the murder.

When asked if he had anything to say to his alleged victim's family, he said: "Sorry."

Marconi was inside his vehicle writing out a ticket during a stop in front of the city's police headquarters Sunday evening when cops say the suspect pulled up behind his cruiser, walked up to the window and unloaded two rounds into Marconi's window before fleeing.

McKane was taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said McKane was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Interstate 10. A woman was driving the car, which was also carrying a 2-year-old child, although McKane's relationship to them was not immediately released.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the slaying as an "horrific act of violence."

"Attacks against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Texas and must be met with swift justice," Abbott said in a statement.

Hours after the San Antonio incident, another officer was shot in St. Louis, Missouri.

While apparently unrelated, the San Antonio incident bore a striking similarity to the shooting in St. Louis, where an officer was shot in the face as he sat in his cruiser. A suspect in the car is believed to have pulled up next to the officer, fired and fled.

In this instance, the officer is expected to survive. Police said he was speaking and conscious when help arrived.

Cops said a suspect, who was not named, was later located by police. The suspect was reportedly killed by police fire.

Also in Missouri, an officer with the Gladstone PD outside Kansas City was shot Sunday when police say a struggle followed a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m.

Shots were fired and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was shot and killed, per the Kansas City Star.

In a fourth incident, this one in Florida, an officer with the Sanibel PD was shot in his patrol car after a routine traffic stop. The officer was treated for a shoulder wound and later released.

Read: Woman Recently Engaged and Father of 3 Among Four Victims Killed in Air Ambulance Plane Crash

The shooting was a first for the upscale Gulf coast tourist town. Sanibel resident John Webster Hay has been arrested and charged in the shooting.

Hays, 49, faces an attempted murder charge in the first degree. He was ordered held without bond in Lee County Jail and is due in court Tuesday.

Watch: Police Sergeant Who Correctly Predicted He Would Be Shot While on Duty Dies

Related Articles: