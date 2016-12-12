Suspected Russian cyberattack waged on Clinton campaign just days before vote

In the closing days of the 2016 election campaign, hackers believed to be working for Russian intelligence launched a new wave of attacks on Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee — a previously unreported cyberoffensive that heightened concerns, now endorsed by the CIA, that the Russian government was seeking to influence the outcome of the election in favor of Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the investigations into the attempted intrusions.

The attacks came in the form of so-called “phishing” emails sent to nearly a dozen campaign and committee staffers in a renewed effort at penetrating their networks, said Dmitri Alperovitch, the co-founder and chief technology officer of CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC to repel attacks on its network. Staffers at that point were alert enough to reject entreaties to click on the unsolicited email messages that would have allowed the hackers into their computers, he said.

But at least one top Clinton campaign staffer, communications director Jennifer Palmieri, told Yahoo News on Sunday that she received an alert from Google in mid-October informing her that her personal Gmail account had been targeted by a “foreign state” actor and that her password needed to be changed.

“They were targeting us throughout the election,” said another former senior Clinton campaign staffer, who asked not to be identified. “They never stopped trying to get back in.”

The disclosure of the late campaign attack could fuel a mounting controversy over U.S. intelligence findings that link Russian intelligence to the cyberattacks for the express purpose of throwing the election as part of a campaign, orchestrated in Moscow, to defeat Clinton.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the CIA has briefed members of Congress on an assessment that the Russians targeted Democratic political organizations and campaign officials as part of a specific effort to defeat Clinton and elect Trump. This goes beyond an earlier public finding that U.S. intelligence officials were “confident” that the Russian government was behind the cyberattacks, but did not ascribe a motive for the Russians doing so.

One piece of damning evidence behind the new finding is that the CIA and the FBI have both identified specific individuals associated with or close to the Russian government who provided the DNC emails to WikiLeaks, which began publishing them in July, a senior law enforcement official told Yahoo News. Despite reports of a clash between the CIA and the FBI over the motive behind Russia’s intelligence service in launching the operation, the differences are more a matter of “degree” and emphasis, with the FBI believing there may have been “mixed” motives for the Russian effort, the official said. Still, “we all agree they did these things,” the official said.

But President-elect Trump doubled down on his rejection of the intelligence findings in an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that aired Sunday, dismissing any conclusion that points to Russian government involvement.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Trump told Chris Wallace in interview that aired on “Fox News Sunday,” his first Sunday show sit-down since winning the election. “I don’t believe it.”