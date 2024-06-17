Suspected road rage shooting in South Bend hospitalizes victim

File Art - Handcuffs

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect on suspicion of aggravated assault in connection to a suspected road rage shooting over the weekend.

The department's Violent Crime Unit arrested 48-year-old Kenneth Satterlee of Canton, Ga., in connection to a shots fired report on June 16 by the St. Joseph Valley Parkway and Brick Road.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and received information about a male shooting victim in a vehicle on the U.S. 20 Bypass just east of Ironwood Drive. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said initial evidence suggests that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident on the Bypass.

On June 17, police reported that Satterlee is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. He awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police arrest suspected road rage shooting suspect