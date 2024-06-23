Suspected restaurant burglar arrested in Daly City

(KRON) – A burglar who stole $900 from a seafood restaurant was arrested, according to the Daly City Police Department.

Due to a commercial burglary, Daly City PD responded to a seafood restaurant Shaking Crab in the block of Southgate Avenue. The burglary occurred at 1:50 a.m. on June 12.

Police said the manager informed them that a suspect forced entry through the front door. The suspect reportedly stole $900 in cash from the register and drawer.

Daly City PD located a suspect matching the description inside a nearby restaurant. Officers arrested the suspect after the manager confirmed the suspect’s identity.

The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old San Francisco resident. The suspect was booked into a county jail for commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and two outstanding warrants.

