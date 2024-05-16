Suspected rapist driving 'rape dungeon on wheels' arrested, police look for more victims

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of being a serial rapist who attacked his victims in a "rape dungeon on wheels" was arrested after deputies allegedly caught him in the act, and authorities said they're searching for more victims.

Eduardo Sarabia was arrested on May 13, and has been charged with two counts of forcible rape. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said the two incidents happened on May 12 and May 13. Two deputies said they caught him in the act Monday inside that white van, off of Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest, north of Azusa. Investigators said Sarabia is a transient and an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

Sources told FOX 11 that the vehicle Sarabia is accused of using to commit these crimes was a "rape dungeon on wheels," and was "disgustingly outfitted for rape." The 2015 Ford Transit van has no windows in the back. That van is in deputy custody under 24-hour surveillance.

Eduardo Sarabia

Nearby residents told FOX 11 they hope the suspect stays off the streets.

"I think it’s terrible that we can’t even be safe on the streets. It’s hard to believe the way things are today and the way they used to be. You can’t even be on public transportation with two people being stabbed. It’s scary," Azusa resident Rita Miller said.

"It’s scary. It’s not safe, you know I have kids and it worries me. It’s really scary and I’m glad he’s been caught. I’m glad that it’s over with him," added Anna Dueñas, a Duarte resident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman rescued from 'rape dungeon on wheels' in remote part of San Gabriel Mountains, source says

Sarabia was charged and arraigned Wednesday, and is being held without bail. He will return to court in June.

Deputies said because of the nature of the crimes, they're searching for more potential victims. Anyone with information about other potential victims is asked to call the Special Victims Bureau's tip line at 877-710-5273.