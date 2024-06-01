Suspected perpetrator on the run after shots fired in German town

Police emergency vehicles are parked in a cordoned-off street. Several people have been injured in shooting incidents at two locations in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday, with the suspected perpetrator reportedly still on the run. Justin Brosch/dpa

Several people have been injured in shooting incidents at two locations in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday, with the suspected perpetrator reportedly still on the run.

"People have been injured," the police posted on social media site X, although the number of injuries was not initially clear.

Authorities did not rule out the possibility of several perpetrators.

The police confirmed to dpa that one of the two crime scenes is a hair salon in Hagen, a town south of Dortmund in the western German state of North-Rhine Westphalia. The other crime scene is said to be a residential building in downtown Hagen.

The police said officers were on site with a large contingent and urged the public to avoid the area around the crime scenes. The incident may have been linked to a family dispute, the police added.