As suspected Milwaukee arsons are being investigated, one homeowner might move out

A home in the 2600 block of North 49th Street was among four houses damaged in a series of central city fires set on Tuesday.

As authorities continue to investigate a series of apparent arson fires in two Milwaukee central city neighborhoods, one homeowner whose house was damaged is looking to move.

Mary Spadafora owns one of the four houses damaged in the 16 fires reported during a three-hour span Tuesday morning.

The fires occurred in two concentrated areas: near North 49th Street and West Lisbon Avenue and North Ninth and West Center streets, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Spadafora told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this marks the second time her house, in the 2600 block of North 49th Street, has been set on fire since April 2023.

“I never believed that this would happen again,” she said.

Spadafora recently finished repairing relatively minor damage from the 2023 fire, which she said appeared to be deliberately set.

This latest fire caused more extensive damage, including part of the roof that collapsed.

A neighbor told her a group of people threw fireworks into her compost and garbage bins, and in the alley beside her house.

Spadafora wasn't home at the time of the fire.

“If it’s salvageable, I’ll try and fix it, but I’m probably going to sell it," said Spadafora, who bought the house in 2011. "I probably don’t feel comfortable living here anymore.”

Also, household items removed from the house to the yard by firefighters are missing, she said.

“The house was hit in the morning and then other people came and hit it at night," she said.

No civilian injuries were reported, although one firefighter did suffer minor injuries. The fires are under investigation by Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall.

Authorities are looking for security footage and witnesses who could help identify the people or person responsible for starting the fires.

Those with information are asked to contact the Wisconsin Arson Hotline at 1-800-362-3005 or contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444. A $5,000 reward is in place for credible tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee fires investigated as suspected arsons; one owner might move