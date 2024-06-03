Suspected member of Albuquerque retail crime ring charged with racketeering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman with a history of retail crime has racked up yet another criminal charge.

Yarelis Cespedes, 24, has now been charged by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office with racketeering and harboring or aiding a felon. She is the same woman who was previously convicted of recording the sexual assault of a minor in 2018.

According to police, Cespedes was one of several members of a retail crime ring in Albuquerque. Court documents state Cespedes and other members of the crime ring would steal items from local retailers like TJ Maxx, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty for about a year.

They would turn around and sell it to the “ringleader,” which law enforcement later identified as Raul Fernando Garcia. Official documents claimed Cespedes and the other members would steal from the mentioned retail stores and get paid to bring it back to Garcia.

Court documents also said Garcia would then sell the products at a marked-down price to unknowing customers. Cespedes now has an active warrant for her arrest. Earlier this year, she pled not guilty to a different shoplifting-related case.

