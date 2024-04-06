Suspected Hobby Lobby thief accused of breaking into Albuquerque store 3 times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might call it a crafty crime. Albuquerque Police caught a man they say broke into the same Hobby Lobby repeatedly, making off with art supplies.

APD says Shaine Sherrill has an extensive criminal history that includes thousands of dollars in property damage. It may not seem like the obvious place for a burglary, but a local Hobby Lobby was the target of choice for Sherrill, according to Albuquerque Police.

They say Shaine Sherrill broke into the store along Juan Tabo and Copper Ave. According to police, Sherrill first broke into the Hobby Lobby on February 27 around four in the morning.

Security video shows Sherrill throwing a large rock to shatter two of the store’s glass doors. After taking more than $1,500 worth of items, including art supplies and fabric, he’s seen leaving through the store’s rear emergency exit.

Two days later, Sherrill came back to the same Hobby Lobby. Police say video shows Sherrill forcing his way in through the same broken door, this time “donkey kicking the plywood” used to cover the broken doors.

They say Sherrill once again took more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise. A week later, police say Sherrill struck for a third time once again kicking in the plywood. Sherrill has an extensive criminal history with the police.

Back in 2016, he was shot and wounded by APD, after brandishing a knife when officers showed up to a domestic dispute call. Police arrested Sherrill Friday afternoon after he was found sleeping in a car in the Foothills.

