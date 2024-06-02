Suspected gunman in deadly Clayton County shooting arrested

Forest Park police have arrested a man suspected of killing a Clayton County man last month.

On Monday, May 20, John Donahue was shot and killed on the 4700 block of Burks Road.

Donahue’s daughter said he was an innocent bystander and the gunman was shooting at a woman.

“And he was just sitting there on his tablet and got shot,” Donahue’s daughter Carley Stiles told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Police have not confirmed that account.

On Friday, May 31, police interviewed a suspect in the killing, Guillermo “Diego” Hernandez.

According to police, Hernandez subconsciously confirmed a witness’s testimony which pointed to him as the shooter.

After their interview, police got several search warrants for Hernandez, and once those warrants were served, they said they discovered “substantial” evidence to provide enough burden of proof to get a felony murder and aggravated assault warrant for Hernandez.

