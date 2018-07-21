Suspected gunman barricaded in Los Angeles grocery store: media

(Reuters) - A suspected gunman being pursued by police reportedly fired shots and went into a Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he has barricaded himself in and may have taken hostages, local media reported.

The suspect's car crashed next to the store and he opened fire on the officers chasing him, before entering the store as shoppers ran for cover, the Los Angeles Times said.

Aerial footage from local TV stations NBC Los Angeles and CBS Los Angeles showed people leaving a store window using a rope ladder and police carrying children to safety through a parking lot.

There was a heavy police presence outside the store in the Silver Lake section of the city, the footage showed.

Los Angeles police said there was a pursuit with a suspect emerging from a vehicle at the store. They would not comment on whether shots were fired or if any hostages had been taken.





(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)