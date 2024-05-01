Suspected gang member charged in fatal shooting of two men nearly 2 years ago in north Minneapolis

A suspected gang member has been charged in the fatal shooting of two men nearly two years ago in north Minneapolis in what police believe was a retaliation hit.

Glenn Levell Carter III, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was booked into the Hennepin County jail Tuesday and stands charged with two counts of second-degree murder and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting on May 14, 2022, of Mcconda D. Robinson, 51, and Kayvon J. Williams, 21, both of Minneapolis, near W. Broadway and N. Bryant avenues.

Carter has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man had been charged in the killings, but the case was dismissed after an investigation found video evidence to the contrary. A woman who had been charged on allegations of being the getaway driver also had her case dismissed.

Witnesses told police that two men — one in a blue hoodie and Carter in a black hoodie — got out of a vehicle and pulled out guns, according to the charges. Williams started to run and used Robinson as a shield. One of the witnesses said Carter admitted to opening fire, the charges continued.

Police have tied the killings of Robinson and Williams to the fatal drive-by shooting on April 27, 2022, of Eloe Lomax, 23, of Minneapolis, in the 3200 block of N. Knox Avenue in Minneapolis. He was known to associate with 'K block' is believed to be killed by a 'Dunna Boys' member or one of their 'Low end' clique gang." No arrests have been announced in connection with Lomax's death.

"This homicide is a continuation of the rivalry between gangs that operate in 'the Highs' versus 'the Lows' of the city of Minneapolis," the charges read. "One of the victims shot at Broadway and Bryant ... is a known member of the 'K block' gang operating within the 'Highs.'