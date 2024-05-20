Suspected forger meets the Arizona Legislature's ethical standards? Really?

It’s now been a month since a state legislator hightailed it out of a race for reelection after having been accused of forging signatures on his own nominating petitions.

A month since Rep. Austin Smith, one of the Legislature’s fiercest crusaders for election integrity, threw in the towel so he wouldn’t have to go to court and explain why so many of his signatures bear a striking resemblance to his own John Hancock.

A month since he claimed to be innocent, yet ran from the race.

Yet Smith remains in the Legislature, making laws for the rest of us to follow, and on Friday, the House Ethics Committee announced it would not be investigating the freshman firebrand.

Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, who chairs the committee, said the Democrats who asked for an investigation had “no personal knowledge” of the allegations against Smith and besides that, the voters who challenged Smith’s signatures had already “voluntarily dismissed that legal complaint.”

Well, yeah. That’s because Smith dropped out of the race rather than having a judge take a gander at 100 petition signatures that looked remarkably like his own, making moot the lawsuit brought to kick him off the July 30 ballot.

So, to recap, a Republican suspected of forgery meets the ethical standards of the Arizona Legislature.

But a pair of yelling Democrats who led a chant of “shame” and wagged their fingers at Republicans as they blocked a vote on repealing an 1864 law that criminalized abortion?

Lawmakers faint over 'drag story hour': But not this

That, apparently, is an outrage that cannot go unpunished.

The House has launched a full-blown ethics investigation against the ringleaders of the chanters and finger waggers, Reps. Oscar De Los Santos and Analise Ortiz, both Phoenix Democrats.

Arizona Legislature is a 'respectable place'?

During a hearing last week, Chaplik and his fellow Republicans said their behavior during the April 10 floor session amounted to “chaos” and could have led to violence.

“I’ve been here, on and off, for 30 years,” Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, said, during the hearing. “I’ve never seen this behavior on the floor of the House. The floor of the House is a respectable place, very similar to a courtroom. If this behavior was in a courtroom, you’d be upheld in contempt, I’m sure.”

A respectable place.

Actually, a respectable place would consider a guy who ducked a hearing on whether he’s a forger at least as ethically suspect as two yelling, finger wagging Democrats.

Speaking of contempt, it’s hard not to have a fair amount of it when you watch what goes on at the Arizona Capitol.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRoberts.

