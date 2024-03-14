Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested after Pasco woman dies from fatal overdose

A Tri-Cities man is in jail, suspected of selling fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died.

She was third person in Franklin County to die of a fentanyl overdose in less than a week.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a suspected overdose near North Road 58 in Pasco on Wednesday. When they arrived medics were performing CPR on the woman but she could not be saved, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Karina Cadengo, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found evidence of suspected drug dealing and arrested Vincent Anthony Garrison, 34, on suspicion of controlled substance homicide. He was booked into the Franklin County jail early Thursday, where he is currently awaiting an initial court appearance.

Detectives found more than 6 ounces of a substance that initially tested positive for fentanyl. As little as 2 mg of fentanyl can be fatal, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Potency varies greatly with fentanyl because it is often cut with other substances. There are 28,350 mg in an ounce.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary told the Herald that Cadengo was the third in the county since last Friday and the fifth overdose death involving fentanyl already this year.

McGary said they’re seeing an increase in fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine.

Mixing other street drugs with fentanyl has become increasingly common, and can result in overdoses when the person using the drugs isn’t aware the far more potent fentanyl has been cut into the other drugs.

As of 2022, the DEA says 6 out of 10 counterfeit fentanyl pills contain a potentially lethal dose of the opioid.

Garrison has a history of drug related arrests in Benton County. Public records show his most recent address in West Richland.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with additional information about the investigation should contact Sgt. Steve Warren by calling 509-628-0333.