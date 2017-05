GENEVA (Reuters) - The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"As of this morning we have 29 suspected cases," he said.

There were no new deaths in the outbreak, but 416 contacts of sufferers were being chased up in case they also developed symptoms, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)