Suspected DUI Driver Rams Back of Trooper's Vehicle, Causing Chain-Reaction Collision

A Virginia state trooper was injured on Tuesday, June 11, when a suspected DUI driver caused a chain-reaction collision by ramming the back of the trooper’s vehicle as she was speaking to another driver in Fairfax County.

Footage released by Virginia State Police shows the incident around 3 am on Tuesday.

Trooper C Aziz can be seen on her vehicle dashcam speaking to a suspected drug-impaired driver who had reportedly parked in a travel lane.

Her vehicle suddenly lurches forward as it’s hit from behind, hitting Aziz who falls to the ground.

Both drivers were arrested, Virginia State Police said.

Aziz “didn’t end up with any broken bones,” police said, but still faced “a long road to recovery” after the incident. Credit: Virginia State Police via Storyful

Video Transcript

I knew you'd stay in the car.

You'd stay in the car, man.

Have I knew you'd stay in the car cabinet?

I knew you'd stay in the car mail.

Seven.