Suspected DUI driver injures 4 children in Cupertino

(KRON) — Four children were injured by a suspected DUI driver in Cupertino over the weekend, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The victims, ages 11, 8, 7, and 4, were on a sidewalk when a silver Mazda pickup truck crashed into them, investigators said.

One of the young children remains in critical condition on Monday evening, SCCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said it is “heartbroken by a major collision that injured four young children. Several calls to 911 described a horrific scene that could have been prevented. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only against the law, but it puts the lives of everyone in danger.”

The pickup truck driver, Adam Wu, 38, of Cupertino, was allegedly under the influence of narcotics, according to investigators.

The collision happened at 6:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Stevens Creek Boulevard. Wu’s pickup truck collided with another vehicle, struck a power pole, and crashed into the children, investigators said.

“Emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures, and all four victims were transported to local hospitals,” SCCSO wrote.

Wu was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury. He was booked into a jail in San Jose.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Specialists team was activated, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigative Division at 408-868-6600.

