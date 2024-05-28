Suspected DUI driver found asleep at the wheel of car in Victorville, 'ghost gun' seized

Victorville deputies encountered an alleged drunken driver with an unregistered "ghost gun" asleep at the wheel of a running car in the middle of the road over the weekend, authorities said.

The arrest took place about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 14500 block of Mojave Drive, just east of El Evado Road, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

A witnesses reported seeing a 2005 Toyota Corolla stopped in the roadway without hazard lights on, according to the agency.

"(The driver) was found asleep inside the vehicle, while the vehicle was still in drive," sheriff's officials said in a written statement. "Deputies immediately put the vehicle in park and (the suspect) began to turn the wheel."

The driver was taken into custody, officials said. A search of the car turned up an unserialized, kit-built pistol, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun," officials said.

Axel Rafael Osuna, 20, of Adelanto was booked on suspicion of drunken driving and carrying an unregistered firearm, county booking records show.

He was released from custody on bail the following day pending legal proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: DUI suspect found asleep at wheel in Victorville, 'ghost gun' seized