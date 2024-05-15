Suspected DUI driver crashes head-on in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver crashed head-on in Fresno on Highway 180 early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a wrong-way driver, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 180, near Chestnut Avenue.

Lake Yosemite closed until further notice

According to investigators, the two cars hit head-on. The victim is a woman in her 50s who was driving a Honda Accord.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Officers say the alleged wrong-way driver is a woman in her 30s who was driving a Chevy Malibu.

She was taken to the hospital and is facing felony DUI charges, according to CHP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.