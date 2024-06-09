Suspected DUI driver crashes car near ditch, tries to run away from Duluth officers

A man is facing several charges after police said he led officers on a foot chase after crashing his car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 2, just before midnight, Duluth officers spotted a black Honda off the roadway near a ditch at River Green Parkway.

A witness told police they noticed the same black Honda and a man, later identified as Alex Pena getting out of the car.

Officers began searching for Pena and when he noticed police, he ran into The Foundry apartment complex.

When officers finally caught Pena and ordered him to sit down, he allegedly asked “Why and what did I do?”

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers searched Pena’s vehicle, they allegedly found three empty beer containers on the floorboard and a generic brand of Viagra pills.

Pena was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol less safe, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, open container violation, and improper lane change/ failure to maintain lane.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



