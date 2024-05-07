Suspected drunk driver said he had seizure and hit traffic light: Fort Worth police

One person is in jail and the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and University Drive is partially closed after a driver crashed into a traffic light, according to police.

The driver of a black Dodge Ram told police he had a seizure before hitting the traffic light pole but officers determined he was driving while intoxicated, according to police. He was cleared at the scene by paramedics, arrested and taken to jail.

The crash happened sometime before 8 p.m. and the intersection was still restricted by police vehicles and cones and flares deployed by officers around 10 p.m.

Staff writer Jaime Moore-Carillo contributed to this report.