Suspected drunk driver kills passenger in high-speed Arlington rollover crash, police say

A 23-year-old driver faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after her passenger died in a rollover crash Sunday night in Arlington, according to police.

Arlington police officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a 2018 Dodge Charger flipped on its side in the 1200 block of Browning Drive.

The driver, 23-year-old Atlandis Brown, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said in a news release. Brown’s passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arlington Police Department’s preliminary investigation suggests the Charger was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree and a privacy fence and then roll over. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt, police said.

Based on evidence collected at the scene and follow-up conversations with Brown, officers believe she was intoxicated. Once she is medically cleared, she will be booked into jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators also are looking into the possibility that Brown might have been involved in a road rage incident moments before the crash, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman who died after her next-of kin has been notified.