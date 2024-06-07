Suspected drunk driver dead after crashing into Ohio house

A suspected drunk driver is dead after crashing into a house early Friday morning in Ohio, a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

At approximately 1:07 a.m. state troopers responded to reports that a car crashed into a structure on West Ridge Road in Lorain County.

A preliminary investigation found that Holly Houle, 46, of Elyria, was driving south on West Ridge Road at the time of the crash.

She drove off the right side of the road and hit a residence, the spokesperson said.

Photos from the scene show that the car is suspended in the air, leaning on the house.

Houle was transported to an area hospital and died of her injuries.

The spokesperson said Houle was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Troopers believe alcohol and excessive speed are factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Elyria Post.

