Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking pedestrian in San Jose

(KRON) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol was alerted of a one-vehicle collision at 11:04 p.m. on Friday. Responding officers learned that a BMW struck a pedestrian on southbound I-280 north of Vine Street. The victim was unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, according to CHP.

The driver of the BMW was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver is a 27-year-old San Jose resident.

It is unclear why the pedestrian entered the freeway. The victim’s condition is also unclear, according to CHP.

