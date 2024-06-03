Suspected drunk driver arrested in North Texas hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy

A 32-year-old man faces charges in connection to a May 16 hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy, according to North Richland Hills police.

Police said in a news release Monday that Fernando Peralta-Berrios faces one charge of intoxication manslaughter and one of collision involving personal injury or death, both second-degree felonies. The suspected drunk driver was arrested with assistance from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Authorities said Luis Anthony Luna was hit by Peralta-Berrios around 8:45 p.m. on May 16, when the teen was walking in the 8600 block of Airport Freeway. Police received a call that a car hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Luna was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he died. Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records indicate Luna died at the hospital around 9:30 p.m.

The arrest of Peralta-Berrios comes after police called on the community to share any information about the hit-and-run driver.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ As city redevelops oldest public housing complex, residents look back fondly

→ If you have Medicaid in Texas, a big change could be coming

→ Friends of cyclist killed in hit-and-run remember his legacy

→ State kills hundreds of deer at North Texas ranch

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Peralta-Berrios is being held on $500,000 bond, with $250,000 for each charge, according to police.