Suspected drunk driver arrested after colliding with motorcycle in Petaluma

(KRON) – A man was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with a motorcycle.

The Petaluma Police Department and the Petaluma Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard on the report of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the motorcyclist possibly suffered a broken leg as a result of the collision. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital.

Responding officials learned an orange Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Petaluma Boulevard had collided with the rear of the motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was identified as a Santa Rosa resident. Police said the driver displayed signs of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and concluded that the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and being involved in a collision causing injury.

The driver was later transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the listed charge. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

