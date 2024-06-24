Suspected drug dealer arrested with guns, fentanyl in Downtown Seattle

A man was arrested Friday, suspected of being a drug dealer, in Downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 2:44 p.m. on June 21, officers saw a suspected drug dealer near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street.

After additional officers were called, the 26-year-old man was arrested.

Officers seized from the man two semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, magazines, and fentanyl.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to sell drugs.

Additional charges may be coming as detectives work on their investigation.