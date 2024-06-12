Suspected ‘chop shop’ leads officers to find drugs, guns at Henry County home

Two people are charged after a search warrant led to illegal drugs.

On June 6, around 4 p.m., Henry County officials conducted a search warrant at a home on Stokes Drive in Ellenwood.

During the search, agents found illegal drugs, several digital scales along with packaging materials. Authorities also said they found four guns ranging from handguns to an AR-style pistol along with various handgun magazines and ammunition.

While performing the drug search warrant, Henry County police were called to investigate a suspected ‘chop shop’.

Two people were arrested and facing charges ranging from possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II and V substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

