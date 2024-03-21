Suspected case of tuberculosis at Geneva Middle School
Ashtabula County health officials are investigating a suspected case of tuberculosis reported in an eighth-grade student at Geneva Middle School.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
The House of Representatives approved a measure targeting data brokers’ ability to sell Americans’ personal data to “adversary” countries.
Hannah Riley's search for her 10-year-old dog involves the X app, GoFundMe and a Google spreadsheet of volunteers.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Not a day goes by without some confirmation that deep tech is on the rise in Europe — and public and private capital investors are here for it. Latest case in point, OTB Ventures, which closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe that it will mostly deploy at the Series A stage. OTB's early-growth fund — its second and largest to date — is once again backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, had been drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink when he was kicked out for violating the bar’s “conduct standards."
Fed Chair Jay Powell said Wednesday that central bank officials discussed a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet, a lesser-known policy tool it has been using to tighten financial conditions.
Among the top discounts: white gold hoop earrings for just $17, a bestselling air purifier for $140 off and the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vac for under $100.
A bombshell has landed in Ohtani's camp hours after the Dodgers' season opener.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Mermaid, the open source diagramming and charting tool, has long been popular with developers for its ability to create diagrams using a Markdown-like language. As is often the case, Mermaid founder Knut Sveidqvist created the project because he saw a need for it in his own job as a software architect and then open sourced it without any immediate plans for monetization. Then, in 2022, he was approached by Open Core Ventures (OCV), the venture capital firm of GitLab founder Sid Sijbrandij, which later paired him with serial entrepreneur and investor Andrew Firestone as his CEO.
After highlighting some off-the-radar candidates to lead MLB in home runs, fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his favorite values for pitching's biggest award.
A potential inning-ending double-play wound up being a game-changer for the Dodgers.
Lotus' is late to the EV world, but it's bringing its DNA along for the ride.
The idea has been floating around for years, but it received a surge of interest in the wake of a 2022 report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said that DAC, as the technology is known, would be essential to achieving net zero carbon emissions. Startups have to find suitable places to stash the CO2 or customers to buy it. One company, AirMyne, is betting that its proprietary liquid is the key to overcoming those hurdles.