Suspected burglars use power drill to break into several Atlanta storage units

Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of stealing from multiple storage units.

On May 5, Atlanta officers were called to the Extra Space Storage facility on Bishop Street in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said the suspects used a power drill to break into multiple storage units and steal several items.

According to a report, some of the items stolen were DJ and podcast equipment, and $6,000 worth of shoes.

Surveillance videos show the suspected burglars with what appears to be black trash bags stuffed with items.

APD said the suspects drove away in a black SUV.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

