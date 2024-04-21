Suspected burglar facing charges after being shot by Shreeve Lane homeowner, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An aggravated burglary suspect is in the hospital after Nashville authorities said a homeowner shot him in self-defense Saturday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Anton Cosby is accused of breaking into a home along Shreeve Lane just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Man dead after shooting outside Bellevue apartment complex

The homeowner and his family reportedly woke up to the sound of banging on the front door and windows. Officials said the homeowner grabbed his firearm and repeatedly ordered Cosby to leave or else he’d fire his weapon.

Authorities said Cosby had broken the kitchen window and started to climb through when the homeowner shot him once in the arm. At that point, Cosby allegedly dropped his revolver near the kitchen sink and ran off.

Police said they found Cosby nearby, but when they tried to render aid, he became combative. He was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he is being treated for a non-critical gunshot wound.

1 killed, 1 injured in Midtown Nashville shooting

According to officials, the District Attorney’s Office determined the homeowner was acting in self-defense, so he is not expected to face charges for the shooting.

However, as soon as Cosby is released from the hospital, authorities said he will be charged with aggravated burglary, felony vandalism, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

This marks at least the fourth shooting reported in the Nashville area over the past 24 hours.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Metro Nashville dispatch told News 2 one person was brought to the hospital following a shooting that was called in at approximately 9:36 p.m. on Friday, April 19 from Glastonbury Road in Hermitage. No additional details have been released about that incident.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said 37-year-old Dorsey Moorlet was fatally shot after returning to Forrest Park Apartments on Highway 70 South in Bellevue to retrieve an item he forgot before heading to work.

Then, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, three suspects reportedly tried to rob a group of people in an alleyway between Hayes Street and Church Street in Midtown, which led to a shooting that killed 32-year-old Christopher Cheeks and injured a 29-year-old man.

Authorities have not released any information indicating these four shootings are related.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.