Suspected burglar accidentally shoots self in Madison home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Madison sent a suspected burglar to the hospital Saturday night, according to authorities.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 in the 300 block of Garner Avenue.

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that someone tried to break into a home and was confronted by the homeowner.

During the altercation, the suspected burglar accidentally shot themself with their own gun, according to officers at the scene. The suspect was reportedly brought to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Meanwhile, the homeowner was not injured during the incident, authorities said.

No additional details have been released about this shooting.

