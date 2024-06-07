Suspected arsonist identified in fire that threatened Fresno homes. He drives a Lexus

A suspected arsonist — believed to be responsible for a grass fire that threatened homes in Fresno Thursday afternoon — has been identified.

Curtis Carlton Evans, 67, is wanted and has an active warrant for his arrest related to the arson fire on Cornelia Avenue, between Clinton and McKinley.

Fresno Fire said Evans is known to drive a 2003 Lexus ES, oasis-green pearl color, California license 5BSJ454.

The fire posed a danger as it spread east toward six homes because of a wind that kicked up. Crews were able to put out the fire.

A firefighter had a back injury and another was overcome by heat exposure, fire crews said. The temperature at the time was over 100 degrees.

Both firefighters are OK.

The fire was deemed suspicious. Another fire was started a few blocks away before this one.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jay Tracy said Evans is a suspect in other fires that are under investigation. No other charges are being filed at this time, Tracy said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or the Fresno Fire Department Arson hotline at 559-621-2767.