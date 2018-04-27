Suspect wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat accused of pushing Hispanic man on train tracks arrested

A man who allegedly shoved a Hispanic man onto the subway tracks, while wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap and shirt, has been arrested in New York.

Willie Ames shouted multiple racial slurs at his 24-year-old-victim before physically attacking him, investigators said.

The 47-seven-year-old who was sporting Donald Trump’s campaign slogan on his clothes pushed the man after the pair got into an argument the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The force said he made ‘multiple derogatory statements regarding the victim's ethnicity’ as they travelled northbound on the No.4 train.

As the victim got off the train the suspect, who was described as black and ‘heavy set’, followed him onto the train platform, where he punched him in the head multiple times.

He then pushed his victim on to the train tracks before making off, the force said.

The victim was pulled back on to the platform to safety by a friend and another person.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a wound to his head from falling on the tracks.

Mr Ames has been charged with three counts of assault and aggravated harassment.