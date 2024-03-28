Suspect wanted out of Indiana arrested in Lebanon

Mar. 27—A suspect wanted out of Indiana was arrested in Lebanon over the weekend.

The Lebanon Police Department received a tip from a neighboring agency that a suspect wanted in the state of Indiana for drug trafficking and vehicle theft could be in the area. Officers began to investigate the tip using Safenet, a license plate recognition system. The department was then able to locate the suspect and vehicle.

"It showed that our flock cameras are working," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "That traffic stop was a product of that."

Police say the convicted felon was in possession of a nine-millimeter pistol with scratched-off serial numbers and multiple drugs, including 10 grams of methamphetamine.

"(The officers) smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle," Clark said. "A search revealed that there was quite a bit of methamphetamine and a gun."

Officers also found drug paraphernalia and a ladder that was determined was stolen from a construction site in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the charges out of Indiana, the suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, drug possession charges, drug paraphernalia, charges, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.