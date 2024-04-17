Suspect wanted for firing shots in central Fresno
Authorities are asking for your help tracking down suspect for a shooting in Central Fresno.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
Ooni's largest pizza oven yet can accommodate a 20-inch pie. It also offers dual-zone cooking, upgraded gas burners and Bluetooth connectivity.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
The Dolphins will talk more with Tagovailoa's agents after the NFL Draft.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.
If you want to upgrade your windshield wipers, then consider silicone wipers. They last longer than regular blades and hold up in extreme heat and cold.
Hyundai taking four Ioniq 5 N EVs to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year, aiming to nab two EV records in the race to the clouds.
Google's Pixel 7a smartphone is on sale for a new low of $349.
Meta is temporarily shutting down Threads in Turkey on April 29. This follows an injunction against data-sharing with Instagram.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Meta said on Monday that it plans to "temporarily" shutter Threads in Turkey from April 29, in response to an interim injunction imposed by the Turkish competition authority last month over the way Meta shares data between Threads and Instagram. The Turkish Competition Authority (TCA), known as Rekabet Kurumu, noted on March 18 that its investigations found that Meta was abusing its dominant market position by combining the data of users who create Threads profiles with that of their Instagram account — without giving users the choice to opt in.
Rumor has it that Google's Pixel 9 and next-gen Fold are getting emergency satellite messaging.
Layoffs usually drive attention and sympathy toward affected employees, but rarely does anyone talk about what happens to the recruiters who are sometimes also asked to leave when companies decide to cut headcount. Indeed, tech firms cut up to half of their recruitment teams when they were laying people off in droves back in 2022 and 2023. Paraform, a recruitment platform aimed at startups, feels there's an opportunity in tapping the pool of laid-off recruiters who have since branched out to start their own business, and helping startups source talent and access a broader talent network.
Apple is asking a California judge to reject Epic’s request to hold the company in contempt for allegedly violating a 2021 injunction relating to its App Store practices. Apple maintains that it has complied with the injunction.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
xAI, the OpenAI competitor founded by Elon Musk, has introduced the first version of Grok that can process visual information.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.