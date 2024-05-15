Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of 6-year-old in Columbus dies, cops say

A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old on Tracey Street in Columbus has died, according to Columbus Police.

Police said they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of Wellborn Drive, where they found 20-year-old Robert Waller with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to police.

Waller was wanted in connection with the May 1 shooting of 6-year-old Cameron Thomas, which left the child in “grave condition” at the time, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

Police provided an update stating that the child is now in stable condition.

Walker was one of three suspects identified in the shooting, according to police.

Police said Makaliah Briscoe, 22, had previously been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Another suspect, 16-year-old Zytavius Short, turned himself in to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department and was brought back to Columbus, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.