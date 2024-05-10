Suspect wanted, charged with murder of attorney after shooting at McDonald's in Houston

A 57-year-old man has been identified as the angry McDonald's customer who shot an attorney in Houston over the weekend, and now police are offering $5,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Anthony Martin Landry is charged with murdering Jeffrey Limmer, 46, on May 4 after he allegedly became upset with his food order, shot the attorney multiple times and fled the crime scene in his early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck, the Houston Police Department said in a news release.

Houston police officers responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. and found Limmer "unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds," according to the department. Houston Fire paramedics pronounced Limmer dead at the scene, police said.

Police's preliminary investigation indicates that Limmer was shot by Landry after the two got into a "verbal disagreement," according to the release.

Landry was frustrated about McDonald's order

Landry was allegedly frustrated with the McDonald's employees over his order and was demanding a refund before the shooting, ABC 13 reported, citing detectives. Limmer, an associate in Lewis Brisbois' Houston office, stepped in to de-escalate the situation but his attempt to help made Landry focus on him, according to the TV station.

The two men began fighting, and at some point, Limmer pushed Landry to the ground, ABC 13 said. Landry then went to his car, got a gun and allegedly fired it at Limmer.

Landry's criminal rap sheet dates back to the 1980s

Landry has a criminal rap sheet dating back to the 1980s and includes charges such as evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault with bodily injury, assault with bodily injury to a family member and burglary, according to Harris County court records.

The 57-year-old was most recently convicted in August 2015 for assaulting a man with a baseball bat, court records show.

Murder charges against Landry were filed on Wednesday after further investigation led to police officially identifying him as Limmer's alleged killer. Landry remains at large, according to the department.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering the public $5,000 for information leading to Landry's arrest, Houston police said Thursday in a post on X.

