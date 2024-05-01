Suspect wanted after burglary at high school in Easton, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is wanted following the burglary and theft at a school in Easton, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers say around 1:30 a.m. on April 8, a burglary occurred at Washington Union High School located at 6041 South Elm Avenue in Easton.

According to police, a suspect wearing white clothing arrived on what appeared to be an electric dark-colored bike and entered a building. He was able to steal computer equipment and then flee campus.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or their whereabouts to contact Detective Tanner Mason at 559-600-8172 or email at tanner.mason@fresnosheriff.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.