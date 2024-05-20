Suspect wanted for attempted murder found in Volusia County

Winter Springs Police Department said they found the suspect wanted in a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

Investigators said they found Rey Antonio Sands, 31, who is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with the shooting.

Police said Sands was found in Volusia County by law enforcement and is now in custody.

The Winter Springs Police said it responded to a shooting at 7:59 p.m. at the 300 block of South Edgemon Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

