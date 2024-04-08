Suspect in Wallace Marine Park shooting death arraigned on murder, kidnapping charges

One person was killed and another wounded in an early morning shooting April 4 at Wallace Marine Park in West Salem.

Arlie Calvin Thompson of Salem was arraigned Monday afternoon in Polk County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Thompson, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Charley Allen Hodges, 29, early the morning of April 4 at a homeless campsite in Wallace Marine Park in West Salem.

A 25-year-old victim also was shot, transported to the hospital and released, but has not been identified.

The park was closed for several hours while police investigated and searched for the suspect. The following day, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Salem Police Department's SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4800 block of Northstar Court NE and arrested Thompson without incident.

Thompson appeared in Polk County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton filed a motion to seal and mark as confidential the probable cause affidavit, a summary by a law enforcement officer asserting probable cause for arrest without a warrant and serving as the basis for a judicial decision on whether an individual can be held in custody pending arraignment.

Court documents show Felton filed the motion because the affidavit contains personal identifiers of a victim and because allowing such information to be public record could risk the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Circuit Court Judge Pro Tem Timothy Park granted the motion.

Police said the initial investigation indicated a dispute over property and an ensuing argument at a homeless campsite in the north side of the park led to the shooting. No other details have been released.

Thompson remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to court documents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 15.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com, and follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem park shooting suspect arraigned on murder, kidnapping charges