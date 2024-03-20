Suspect walked out of hospital days before shooting and killing a Riverside grandfather

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a Riverside grandfather had allegedly walked away from a hospital after being detained by police just days before the murder. The victim’s family is now demanding answers while wondering how this could’ve happened. The shooting occurred on Oct. 28, 2023, when Michael Rangel, 68, and his family had just returned home from lunch. Michael decided to step out and water the front lawn of his home on the 8500 block of Harmony Lane around 3:26 p.m. when suddenly, multiple gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle. Officers responded to the home where Michael was found unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Over the next few weeks, investigators identified the suspected gunman as Gabriel Molina, 30, according to the Riverside Police Department. KTLA's Omar Leis reports on March 19, 2024.

