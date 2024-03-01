Suspect in violent group attack of homeless man near Market Square taken into custody

A man has been taken into custody in connection to an attack near Pittsburgh’s Market Square last week.

David Rivera surrendered to deputies Friday morning, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department. He is charged by Pittsburgh police with felony aggravated assault for his alleged role in the the violent attack of a man.

Channel 11 exclusively first reported the attack this week, with video that appears to show a homeless man lying on the pavement as he is assaulted by a group of people.

Police say Rivera kicked the man in the face, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Rivera was processed into the Allegheny County jail for arraignment.

