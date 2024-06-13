Suspect, victim identified in fatal Carteret, NJ shooting; witnesses describe tense search

The suspected gunman and the victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Carteret, N.J. were identified Thursday by authorities.

Guarav Gill, 19, was charged with murder in the death of Jasvir Kaur, 29, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced. A 20-year-old woman remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Gill, a resident of Kent, Wash., fatally shot Kaur around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday outside a home in Carteret, across the Arthur Kill from Staten Island, according to police.

“They were on the driveway,” neighbor Josh Lenoff told WABC. “They were laid out like they sustained injuries to their abdomen and their back.”

Gill then took off through the neighborhood, running through wooded areas and backyards to flee to scene, neighbors told WCBS. One man, Elias Suarez, said he unknowingly encountered the suspect just minutes after the shooting and gave him a cup of water.

“As soon as he left, I ran inside and I told my wife, ‘Close all the doors,'” Suarez told WCBS.

Police announced an arrest just before 4 p.m. According to the Suarez family, he was captured in their backyard.

“I saw him run into our backyard, and then the cops followed him,” Elias’ son, Orlando, told WCBS. “They were right behind him.”

Gill was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and three weapons offenses, prosecutors said. He was held without bail at Middlesex County Jail.

Authorities did not publicly speculate on any motive for the shooting. While Gill lived in Washington, both victims were Carteret residents.

“Together, we faced this challenging situation with unity and resilience, and for that, we are grateful,” Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts remain with all those affected, and we are committed to supporting our community as we move forward.”