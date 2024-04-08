Suspect in Valentine's Day shooting of Knoxville man arrested in Detroit, police say

A suspect in a fatal Valentine's Day shooting was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit, according to a Knoxville Police Department post on Facebook April 7.

James Perry III was being sought in connection with the shooting death of Sherwin Harris, 50, in the Five Points area of East Knoxville, police said.

Around 11 p.m. Feb. 14, officers were called to the 2200 block of McCalla Avenue, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Harris, a Knoxville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators believe Harris and Perry were in a fight at Magnolia Café on Magnolia Avenue earlier that night. That fight continued at a lounge on McCalla Avenue, the release stated. At some point, Perry is alleged to have shot Harris and left the scene.

Perry is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a handgun while under the influence and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, the Facebook post stated.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Suspect in Valentine's Day shooting of Knoxville man arrested in Detroit