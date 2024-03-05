Suspect tries to rob store at Dayton Mall; Police investigating

A reported robbery at the Dayton Mall is under investigation.

Police were called to Diamonds Plaza inside the Dayton Mall around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesperson for Miami Twp. police.

Employees at the store told officers that an unknown male entered the store and scuffled with an employee during an exchange before running from the store.

The suspect drove away from the mall in a white Nissan.

The employee was not seriously hurt, the spokesperson confirmed.

It’s currently unknown if anything was stolen from the store during the incident.



