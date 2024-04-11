Suspect tried to steal scrap metal at Sivyer, Bettendorf, police allege

A 34-year-old Albany, Ill., man is in custody after Bettendorf Police allege he and his co-defendants tried to steal metal from Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf, court records show.

Brice Bitler faces charges of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, second-degree criminal mischief and eluding – speed over 25 mph over the limit, court records show.

Brice Bitler (Scott County Jail)

At 2:35 a.m. March 13, police allege in arrest affidavits, Bitler, along with two co-defendants, was inside Sivyer Steel, 225 33rd St., Bettendorf, “with the intent to commit a theft while security was on site.”

Police say Bitler, who was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck, tried to elude officers who had lights and sirens activated in a marked patrol car, inside and around the location and onto public roadways.

Police allege Bitler drove through a fence on the east side of the plant, causing damage estimated at $5,725 to the fence, then drove onto public roadways and continued to elude officers going more than 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Elm Street.

Bitler drove on the wrong side of the roadway on the 400-500 blocks of 42nd Street, then didn’t stop for a stop sign at 42nd Street and State Street.

In affidavits, officers say, Bitler’s co-defendants were apprehended after Bitler drove the truck into a field and got stuck. He then ran off.

A co-defendant consented to allow an officer to see their phone, where there were “conversations of them conspiring to use” a co-defendant’s truck to scrap copper.

“There were multiple conversations about taking scrap metal, specifically copper and other items,” police allege in affidavits.

Bitler, who was arrested on a warrant, is set for a preliminary hearing April 19 in Scott County Court. He was being held Wednesday on a total cash-only bond of $5,400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.